Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 12:26 pm

Liu Yifei in 'Mulan' Live-Action Movie - First Look Photo Revealed!

Liu Yifei in 'Mulan' Live-Action Movie - First Look Photo Revealed!

Production has begun on the upcoming live-action version of the Disney movie Mulan and the studio has shared the first photo of actress Liu Yifei in costume as the title character.

The film will be shooting on location in New Zealand and China.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.

Among the other stars in the film are Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as the emperor of China, and Gong Li as a villainous witch.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, will be released on March 27, 2020.
Just Jared on Facebook
mulan disney first look liu yifei

Photos: Disney
Posted to: Disney, Liu Yifei, Movies, Mulan

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr