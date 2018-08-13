Liu Yifei in 'Mulan' Live-Action Movie - First Look Photo Revealed!

Production has begun on the upcoming live-action version of the Disney movie Mulan and the studio has shared the first photo of actress Liu Yifei in costume as the title character.

The film will be shooting on location in New Zealand and China.

Mulan is the epic adventure of a fearless young woman who masquerades as a man in order to fight Northern Invaders attacking China. The eldest daughter of an honored warrior, Hua Mulan is spirited, determined and quick on her feet. When the Emperor issues a decree that one man per family must serve in the Imperial Army, she steps in to take the place of her ailing father as Hua Jun, becoming one of China’s greatest warriors ever.

Among the other stars in the film are Donnie Yen as Commander Tung, Jet Li as the emperor of China, and Gong Li as a villainous witch.

Mulan, directed by Niki Caro, will be released on March 27, 2020.