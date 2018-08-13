Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are looking loved up while out and about in Paris, France!

The 37-year-old former child star and 30-year-old actress were seen out shopping together wearing two different outfits on Saturday (August 11) in the City of Light.

Things definitely seem to be getting more serious for the couple, based on what Macaulay said about having kids with Brenda in a recent interview!

Macaulay said, “I’m probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit. I mean, we’ve definitely been practicing.”

