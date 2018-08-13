Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 5:59 pm

Melissa Benoist Makes Quick Change While Filming For 'Supergirl'

Melissa Benoist smiles over at one of her co-star while filming scenes for the upcoming season of Supergirl in Vancouver, Canada on Monday afternoon (August 13).

The 29-year-old actress was seen shooting the new scenes with new series regular Jesse Rath as well as Mehcad Brooks.

If you missed it, over the weekend Melissa picked up the Choice Action TV Actress surfboard at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

Congrats to Melissa!


