Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Instagram fitness model, Tammy Hembrow, collapsed and was taken away from Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday pasty last week on a stretcher.

Now, the 24-year-old influencer is speaking out about what happened.

“So, firstly I just want to let everyone know that I’m OK. I’ve had a lot of concerned followers messaging me and asking if I’m just all right. So, I just want to clear that up and say, ‘Yes, I’m OK.’ So, basically what happened was I was in L.A. I was running off pretty much 30 hours no sleep. I was struggling to stay awake even when I was getting my hair and makeup done. I was literally sitting there, like, falling asleep. Like, I could barely keep my eyes open. I’ve been throwing myself into work way more than ever, and also, I have my kids the majority of the time. [It's] literally been like a non-stop, on-the-go kind of thing,” Tammy told her YouTube subscribers in a video.

“I probably, definitely shouldn’t have been drinking because of how jet-lagged I was, because of how exhausted I was, and I already wasn’t feeling well at all. I was honestly fine at that point, and I was talking to a bunch of my friends; I was catching up with some people. So, yeah, I pretty much collapsed. Honestly, I’m like already super, super embarrassed about it,” Tammy continued. “I read a quote yesterday and it said, ‘Make time for rest or your body will force you to slow down in ways you probably won’t like.’ And I feel like that couldn’t be more true. Anyway, so the next day, I was obviously super embarrassed. I was with my friends, so we decided to, like, relax, do a little bit of shopping, not, like, just…I just kind of wanted to brush everything aside and just like…but obviously that’s just not the best thing to do, not just for myself, but for my fans who have always been there for me and supported me.”