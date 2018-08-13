MTV VMAs 2018 Presenters List Released!

The list of star-studded presenters for the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards has been revealed!

The show will be airing on Monday (August 20) live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. It’s sure to be a huge night with tons of celebs in attendance!

If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominees for the big night celebrating the best music videos of the past year.

The full list of presenters for the upcoming 2018 VMAs:

Backstreet Boys

Rita Ora

Liam Payne

Tiffany Haddish

Kevin Hart

Millie Bobby Brown

Amandla Stenberg

Bebe Rexha

Blake Lively

Common

G-Eazy

Gucci Mane

Keegan-Michael Key

KYLE

Lenny Kravitz

Lil Uzi Vert

Olivia Munn

Shay Mitchell

Teyana Taylor

(via EW)