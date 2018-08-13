MTV VMAs 2018 Presenters List Released!
The list of star-studded presenters for the upcoming 2018 MTV Video Music Awards has been revealed!
The show will be airing on Monday (August 20) live from New York City’s Radio City Music Hall. It’s sure to be a huge night with tons of celebs in attendance!
If you missed it, be sure to check out the full list of nominees for the big night celebrating the best music videos of the past year.
Click inside to see the full list of presenters for the upcoming 2018 VMAs…
Backstreet Boys
Rita Ora
Liam Payne
Tiffany Haddish
Kevin Hart
Millie Bobby Brown
Amandla Stenberg
Bebe Rexha
Blake Lively
Common
G-Eazy
Gucci Mane
Keegan-Michael Key
KYLE
Lenny Kravitz
Lil Uzi Vert
Olivia Munn
Shay Mitchell
Teyana Taylor
