Nicki Minaj Recreates 'Queen' Cover Art in 'Ganja Burn' Video!

Nicki Minaj has dropped the video for her song “Ganja Burn” and it features her recreating the cover artwork for her new album Queen!

The video was directed by fashion photographers Mert Alas and Marcus Piggot, who she also worked with for the album artwork.

Nicki surprised her fans last week by releasing Queen one week ahead of schedule, following several changes in the release date.

“Out of the TOP5 rappers who’ve single handedly influenced my flow & approach in relation to my delivery, subject matter, overall rap style, etc; 3 of them are on #Queen,” Nicki tweeted about the collaborations on her album. “So grateful. The rest of the artists are all brilliant as well. I couldn’t be more thankful for this line up.”