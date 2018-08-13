Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 7:43 pm

Nicki Minaj Teases Hilarious 'Late Show' Interview: 'It's Top 3 Interviews Of All Time'

Nicki Minaj Teases Hilarious 'Late Show' Interview: 'It's Top 3 Interviews Of All Time'

Nicki Minaj just gave the first interview to support her new album Queen!

The 35-year-old rapper was spotted heading into The Late Show studios on Monday afternoon (August 13) in New York City.

Nicki showed off her figure in a sparkling black dress with a high slit.

After the interview, Nicki took to her Twitter to let fans know that it was one of the best interviews of her life!

“Hey y’all! I’m doing The Late Show with Stephen Colbert tonight and I’m just gonna let you know right now, it’s top three interviews of all time. I f**king love him,” Nicki said.

The Late Show airs at 11:35 PM on CBS.

Check out her entire video below…
Photos: INSTARImages.com
