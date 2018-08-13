Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reveals Alleged Audio Between Her & Donald Trump - Listen Here

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has released a clip of a phone call audio, allegedly between her and Donald Trump.

This recording between Omarosa and the President reportedly took place the day after she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

In the audio, provided to NBC, a voice that seems to be the Presidents says, “Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?”

“General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Omarosa responded.

“Nobody ever told me about it,” he responds. “You know they run a bit operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that.”

#Breaking: @OMAROSA provides @NBCNews with this exclusive excerpt of a recording of a phone call that she says she received from President Trump the day after White House Chief of Staff John Kelly fired her. pic.twitter.com/OJe47RdcDC — TODAY (@TODAYshow) August 13, 2018

Click inside to watch more of what Omarosa had to say about the audio…