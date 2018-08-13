Top Stories
Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP &amp; Other Staff Quit

Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Surgery for Abscess 'Almost the Size of a Golf Ball'

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Surgery for Abscess 'Almost the Size of a Golf Ball'

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet &amp; Show Coverage!

Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 8:43 am

Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reveals Alleged Audio Between Her & Donald Trump - Listen Here

Omarosa Manigault-Newman Reveals Alleged Audio Between Her & Donald Trump - Listen Here

Omarosa Manigault-Newman has released a clip of a phone call audio, allegedly between her and Donald Trump.

This recording between Omarosa and the President reportedly took place the day after she was fired by White House Chief of Staff John Kelly.

In the audio, provided to NBC, a voice that seems to be the Presidents says, “Omarosa what’s going on? I just saw the news that you’re thinking about leaving? What happened?”

General Kelly came to me and said that you guys wanted me to leave,” Omarosa responded.

“Nobody ever told me about it,” he responds. “You know they run a bit operation, but I didn’t know it. I didn’t know that.”

Click inside to watch more of what Omarosa had to say about the audio…
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Wenn
Posted to: Donald Trump, Omarosa Manigault

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr