Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Red Carpet & Show Coverage!

Chris Hardwick Tears Up During 'Talking Dead' Return, EP & Other Staff Quit

Heidi Klum & Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA While Awaiting Their Plane in Italy!

Lindsay Lohan Apologizes for #MeToo Comments

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 2:32 am

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Surgery for Abscess 'Almost the Size of a Golf Ball'

Paris Jackson Opens Up About Her Surgery for Abscess 'Almost the Size of a Golf Ball'

Paris Jackson has revealed that she recently underwent surgery.

The 20-year-old actress and daughter of Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe took to her new band The SoundflowersInstagram Stories on Saturday (August 11) to let fans know that she had the procedure done to remove an abscess.

“So long story short, I had surgery yesterday,” she said in the video, explaining that she had “an abscess that was almost the size of a golf ball.”

She added that that if an abscess pops, “you can go septic and die.”

“But I didn’t die,” she said. “They operated immediately.” She also revealed that she declined anesthesia and “was awake for all of it. … It was definitely the most pain that I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” despite being “covered head-to-toe in tattoos.”

“Also sorry if I sound weird, I’m on a lot of meds right now to kind of get me through the pain of the procedure,” she finished. “I shouldn’t have even left bed today.”

Paris took the stage the next day to perform with The Soundflowers in front of her grandmother Katherine Jackson!
