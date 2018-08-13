Pregnant Pippa Middleton Enjoys Tea Time with Hubby James Matthews & In-Laws!

Pippa Middleton and James Matthews are enjoying their downtime!

The 34-year-old pregnant socialite and and younger sister of the Duchess of Cambridge and the 42-year-old former race car driver were spotted keeping it cool and casual while sitting outside an apartment on Thursday (August 9) in London, England.

The expecting couple were joined on the afternoon by James‘ parents David and Jane Matthews as they all sipped on some tea and caught up.

Last month, Pippa was spotted showing off her growing baby bump in a floral dress while going for a stroll with her pet pups in London.

This will be Pippa and James‘ first child together.