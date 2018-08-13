Rebel Wilson, Debra Messing, & Allison Janney Hang Out at the Day of Indulgence

Rebel Wilson, Debra Messing, and Allison Janney are seen making their exits from the annual Day of Indulgence party hosted by producer Jennifer Klein on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The ladies joined a star-studded roster of celebs, including Anna Faris, Busy Philipps, Leslie Mann, Lizzy Caplan, and Molly Shannon.

“A gaggle of girls @DebraMessing @AllisonBJanney 😍 thanks Jen Klein xx,” Rebel captioned the below photo on her Twitter account.

Celebs were treated to so many luxurious treatments and high-end products. Benefit did brow shaping and gifted their brow contour pen. Massage and reflexology treatments were offered using Avene, Caudalie, Moroccanoil, REN Clean Skincare, Elizabeth Arden, and Tatcha products. Guests such as Pose‘s MJ Rodriguez enjoyed facial treatments using Skyn ICELAND eye, neck and lip patches. Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Rachel Bloom was seen receiving a Shiffa Jade Roller facial massage.

Guests stopped by Giorgio Armani Beauty for foundation shade matching and Sulwhasoo for essential lip serum. Atelier Cologne engraved perfume individually for guests. MiniLuxe gave manicures and pedicures to guests, including Regina King. Kate Somerville performed 90 second oxygen facials poolside. Cle de Peau completed the day with the perfect shade of concealer for each lady. Guests enjoyed all of these services while sipping Chloe Wine, TYKU Sake and Icelandic Glacial Water.

Flower Maid provided all florals and flower crowns, which Allison was pictured wearing on the way out.