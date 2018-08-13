Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Longtime Look-Alike Body Double!

Reese Witherspoon is introducing fans to one of her co-stars who looks just like her!

The 42-year-old actress just revealed that she’s had a look-alike body double in five different films.

Reese took to her Instagram to introduce Marilee, who she met on the set of Legally Blonde 2 and who is now working with her on Big Little Lies.

“I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years! This is Marilee and she’s my double,” Reese explained.

She continued, “Don’t we look alike? We totally do!”

Check out Reese‘s video below…