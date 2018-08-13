Top Stories
Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin &amp; Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 10:49 pm

Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Longtime Look-Alike Body Double!

Reese Witherspoon Introduces Her Longtime Look-Alike Body Double!

Reese Witherspoon is introducing fans to one of her co-stars who looks just like her!

The 42-year-old actress just revealed that she’s had a look-alike body double in five different films.

Reese took to her Instagram to introduce Marilee, who she met on the set of Legally Blonde 2 and who is now working with her on Big Little Lies.

“I want to introduce you to someone who has been working with me for years! This is Marilee and she’s my double,” Reese explained.

She continued, “Don’t we look alike? We totally do!”

Check out Reese‘s video below…
Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: Reese Witherspoon

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr