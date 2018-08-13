Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 8:58 pm

'Riverdale' Girls Fill Suitcases with Swag at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence

'Riverdale' Girls Fill Suitcases with Swag at Jennifer Klein's Day of Indulgence

Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch, and Camila Mendes wait for their ride after attending producer Jennifer Klein’s Day of Indulgence party on Sunday (August 12) in Brentwood, Calif.

The three stars of Riverdale were seen leaving the annual event with Samsonite suitcases and totes that were filled with some great swag!

Among the fun things that all the celebs in attendance received in their suitcases were Bathing Culture biodegradable body wash, Alora Ambiance candles, Commodity fragrances, Lime Crime vegan and cruelty free makeup, Glo Skin Beauty professional skincare and mineral makeup products, Sultra luxury hair products, Christian Louboutin Beaute nail polish, and Glossier skincare and beauty products.

More of the cool swag included Bite Beauty lipstick, Sunday Riley skin care products, Kopari beauty products, belif cosmetics, ReVive Skincare products, Bluemercury beauty products, First Aid Beauty skin care, R+Co hair care, Virtue hair care, and Yoga Balm.

Lili, Camila, and Madelaine stopped by the Sugarfina candy buffet for a few treat bags on the way out. After attending the party, they went straight to the Teen Choice Awards!
