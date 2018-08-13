Rose McGowan Brings 'Brave' To Edinburgh International Book Festival

Rose McGowan proudly showcases her book “Brave” while attending a photocall during the 2018 Edinburgh International Book Festival held at the Charlotte Square Gardens on Monday (August 13) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The 44-year-old activist-author was joined on the carpet by British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch.

The Edinburgh International Book Festival began in 1983 and is now a key event in the August Festival season, celebrated annually in Scotland’s capital city. Each year writers from all over the world gather to become part of this unique forum in which audience and author meet to exchange thoughts and opinions on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Last month, Rose took part in day one of 2018 Ozy Fest.