Top Stories
Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Chrissy Teigen Responds to Fan Questioning Her Long Vacation in Bali

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

Model Tammy Hembrow Explains Why She Collapsed at Kylie Jenner's 21st Birthday Party

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

See Liu Yifei as Mulan in First Look Photo From Disney's Live Action Movie!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 11:54 am

Rose McGowan Brings 'Brave' To Edinburgh International Book Festival

Rose McGowan Brings 'Brave' To Edinburgh International Book Festival

Rose McGowan proudly showcases her book “Brave” while attending a photocall during the 2018 Edinburgh International Book Festival held at the Charlotte Square Gardens on Monday (August 13) in Edinburgh, Scotland.

The 44-year-old activist-author was joined on the carpet by British writer and broadcaster Afua Hirsch.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rose McGowan

The Edinburgh International Book Festival began in 1983 and is now a key event in the August Festival season, celebrated annually in Scotland’s capital city. Each year writers from all over the world gather to become part of this unique forum in which audience and author meet to exchange thoughts and opinions on some of the world’s most pressing issues.

Last month, Rose took part in day one of 2018 Ozy Fest.
Just Jared on Facebook
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 01
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 02
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 03
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 04
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 05
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 06
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 07
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 08
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 09
rose mcgowan brings brave to edinburgh international book festival 10

Credit: Euan Cherry; Photos: WENN
Posted to: Rose McGowan

JJ Links Around The Web

SplashNewsOnline
  • Have Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin set a wedding date? - TMZ
  • Why did Bella Thorne skip the 2018 Teen Choice Awards? - Just Jared Jr
  • Kanye West explains his silence after Jimmy Kimmel asked him that question about Trump... - TooFab
  • Ruby Rose has deleted her Twitter following backlash about her Batwoman casting - The Hollywood Reporter
  • See all the pics from the 2018 Teen Choice Awards! - Just Jared Jr