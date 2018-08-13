Sean Penn Goes Shirtless for Honolulu Beach Day with Girlfriend Leila George!

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George soak up the sun during their afternoon beach outing on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Honolulu, HI.

The 57-year-old actor showed off his toned shirtless bod while his 26-year-old Australian girlfriend rocked a bikini and lounged in the sand while reading ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine‘.”

The couple have been dating for about two years now.

Sean‘s latest project is Hulu’s The First, a near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars.

