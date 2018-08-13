Sean Penn Goes Shirtless for Honolulu Beach Day with Girlfriend Leila George!

Top Stories
Mon, 13 August 2018 at 1:58 pm

Sean Penn and his girlfriend Leila George soak up the sun during their afternoon beach outing on Sunday afternoon (August 12) in Honolulu, HI.

The 57-year-old actor showed off his toned shirtless bod while his 26-year-old Australian girlfriend rocked a bikini and lounged in the sand while reading ‘Eleanor Oliphant Is Completely Fine‘.”

The couple have been dating for about two years now.

Sean‘s latest project is Hulu’s The First, a near-future drama about a crew of astronauts attempting to become the first humans on Mars.

Watch the teaser trailer for The First here!
