Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Hold Hands While Hanging Out in Paris

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Mon, 13 August 2018 at 9:33 pm

Who Went Home on 'Bachelor in Paradise' 2018? First Rose Ceremony Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT – Do not continue reading if you’re avoiding Bachelor in Paradise spoilers!

After a dramatic first few days in paradise, the first rose ceremony of this season of Bachelor in Paradise took place.

The season kicked off with nine women and eleven men arriving in paradise, meaning the women had all the power this week.

After the group got to know each other, the women had to select who they wanted to remain in paradise.

The nine women handed out nine roses to the men and the remaining two guys were immediately sent home.

Click inside to find out who got sent home on Bachelor in Paradise…
Photos: ABC
Posted to: Bachelor in Paradise

