Tue, 14 August 2018 at 8:31 pm

Alessandra Ambrosio & New Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Flaunt PDA, Hold Hands on Lunch Date

Alessandra Ambrosio holds hands with her new boyfriend Nicolo Oddi while leaving Tocay Organica after lunch on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The new couple was seen sharing a kiss during their lunch date. They were seen on a date night last week as well.

Alessandra and her longtime partner Jamie Mazur split back in March after ten years together. They are parents of two kids – Anja, 9, and Noah, 6.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Spell & The Gypsy Collective top and pants.

25+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio and her new boyfriend on a lunch date…

alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 01
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 02
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 03
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 04
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 05
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 06
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 07
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 08
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 09
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 10
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 11
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 12
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 13
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 14
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 15
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 16
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 17
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 18
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 19
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 20
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 21
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 22
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 23
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 24
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 25
alessandra ambrosio new boyfriend nicolo oddi flaunt pda 26

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio, Nicolo Oddi

