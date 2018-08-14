Alessandra Ambrosio & New Boyfriend Nicolo Oddi Flaunt PDA, Hold Hands on Lunch Date

Alessandra Ambrosio holds hands with her new boyfriend Nicolo Oddi while leaving Tocay Organica after lunch on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in Santa Monica, Calif.

The new couple was seen sharing a kiss during their lunch date. They were seen on a date night last week as well.

Alessandra and her longtime partner Jamie Mazur split back in March after ten years together. They are parents of two kids – Anja, 9, and Noah, 6.

FYI: Alessandra is wearing a Spell & The Gypsy Collective top and pants.

25+ pictures inside of Alessandra Ambrosio and her new boyfriend on a lunch date…