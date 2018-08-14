'America's Got Talent' 2018: Meet the Top 36 Contestants

The live shows are officially starting on America’s Got Talent and the Top 36 will be competing for a space in the next round. 33 of those contestants were already announced and the other three will be revealed during the next three episodes.

Five acts immediately advanced to the live shows when they received golden buzzers during the auditions. Seven acts advanced in each of the four Judges Cuts episodes to create the Top 33.

Three wild card acts will be selected and revealed over the next few weeks during the live shows. We can’t wait to find out who will return!

