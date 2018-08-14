Top Stories
Andy Cohen Responds to One 'Housewife' Who Wants Omarosa On the Show

Real Housewives of Dallas star D’Andra Simmons was stopped by TMZ and spoke about how she thinks Omarosa would be a great addition to the Bravo reality show.

“I think she’d be an amazing housewife!” D’Andra said to the cameras.

However, Bravo’s Andy Cohen has a little something to say about that idea.

“Love D’Andra but that’s a HARD PASS,” Andy tweeted, quote tweeting TMZ’s tweet which read, “Omarosa Is Perfect For ‘Housewives’ Says ‘RHOD’ Star D’Andra Simmons.”

Omarosa has been in the news this week after she’s leaked alleged audio between her and Donald Trump during her time at the White House.
