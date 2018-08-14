Anthony Mackie Joins 'The Woman in the Window' Movie

Anthony Mackie is in talks to join the cast of the upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Woman in the Window, according to Variety.

The 39-year-old actor’s character in the film has not yet been revealed, but he joins a star-studded cast that includes Amy Adams, Julianne Moore, Gary Oldman, Wyatt Russell, and Brian Tree Henry.

The best-selling novel “The Woman in the Window” debuted at number one on the New York Times bestseller list earlier this year and is the best-selling adult fiction book this year so far.

Production on the film begins in the fall.