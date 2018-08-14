Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 4:30 pm

Aretha Franklin's Rep Says She's 'Seriously Ill' & 'Surrounded By Family'

Aretha Franklin is ill and her representative has released a statement amid reports spreading about her health.

Aretha Franklin has been the Matriarch of the Franklin family since the passing of all of her siblings. The love she has for her family is above reproach and was evident in the warm smiles she was able to share with her nephew during his very brief visit two weeks ago,” Aretha‘s rep told People. “She is seriously ill and surrounded by family members who appreciate the outpouring of love and support they have received.”

Aretha‘s nephew Tim told People this week, “She’s alert, laughing, teasing, able to recognize people. Family is there with her. She’s home.”

Our continued thoughts are with Aretha during this time.
Photos: Getty
