Ashlee Simpson & Evan Ross Perform at Austin Brown's Canyon Sessions

Ashlee Simpson and Evan Ross hit the stage together to perform at the annual Canyon Sessions music festival on Saturday (August 11) at the former Bob Hope Estate in Los Angeles.

The event, hosted by Austin Brown, raised over $50,000 for the charity F–k Cancer.

Also performing at the event were Austin, his cousin Paris Jackson, and Macy Gray.

Austin‘s mom Rebbie Jackson and grandmother Katherine Jackson were among the stars in the audience.

“we did it!!! I want to thank everyone who came out and showed love last night. We raised over 50k!!!! I’m so proud of everyone and so thankful to call you my tribe. With love we can do anything and we showed just that,” Austin posted on Instagram after the event.