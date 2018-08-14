Bella Hadid Aspires to Be Just Like This Famous Superstar!

Bella Hadid is featured on the cover of Allure magazine’s Lip Guide issue.

Here’s what the 21-year-old model had to share with the mag…

On the hair risks she wants to take: “I definitely want to do a pixie cut. I want to do bangs again. I want to go blonde, and right now, I’m obsessed with long hair — I love a long weave.”

On her beauty idols: “Cher, I have always been obsessed with…. She still to this day goes out on stage and is so major, and I aspire to be like her for the rest of my life. If you talk to her now she just has so much joy and she’s such an amazing person. And Monica Bellucci is just one of the most beautiful women of all time.”

On her best cure-all tip: “My mom always said, ‘Drink water. You have a stomachache, a headache? Drink water.’ It was always the thing that she said would heal everything, and now I’m realizing that she was so right.”

For more from Bella, visit Allure.com.