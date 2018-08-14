Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 9:39 am

Beyonce's Behind-the-Scenes 'Vogue' Cover Shoot Video Features Blue Ivy & the Twins - Watch Now!

Beyonce's Behind-the-Scenes 'Vogue' Cover Shoot Video Features Blue Ivy & the Twins - Watch Now!

A new video was released giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Beyonce‘s iconic Vogue September 2018 cover issue!

In the video, you can see shots of Beyonce getting ready, posing for photos, doing her hair, and more.

There are also cameos in the the video by Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s kids, 6-year-old Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The video was directed by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the photographs of Beyonce for the issue.

If you missed it, check out more photos and interview highlights from Beyonce‘s cover story!
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Beyonce Knowles, Blue Ivy Carter, Celebrity Babies, Jay Z, Rumi Carter, Sir Carter

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr