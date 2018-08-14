Beyonce's Behind-the-Scenes 'Vogue' Cover Shoot Video Features Blue Ivy & the Twins - Watch Now!

A new video was released giving fans a behind-the-scenes look at Beyonce‘s iconic Vogue September 2018 cover issue!

In the video, you can see shots of Beyonce getting ready, posing for photos, doing her hair, and more.

There are also cameos in the the video by Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s kids, 6-year-old Blue Ivy and one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir.

The video was directed by 23-year-old Tyler Mitchell, who also shot the photographs of Beyonce for the issue.

