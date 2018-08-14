Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go for a Spin in Vintage Car

Caitlyn Jenner takes Sophia Hutchins for a drive in her vintage whip!

The 68-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted cruising around in Caitlyn‘s Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite on Sunday (August 12) in Malibu.

Caitlyn wore a long-sleeve blue top with knee-length denim shorts and white sneakers, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses, a black purse, and a Kristy’s Malibu baseball cap.

The two then did some shopping together.

Sophia tagged Krisy’s Malibu in an Instagram post of her food the next morning, captioning it, “To anyone that asks me how to stay thin…honestly I have no idea, because this is how I eat 😂 #breakfast.” Check it out below!

