Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter

Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Kendall Jenner &amp; Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 6:00 am

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go for a Spin in Vintage Car

Caitlyn Jenner & Sophia Hutchins Go for a Spin in Vintage Car

Caitlyn Jenner takes Sophia Hutchins for a drive in her vintage whip!

The 68-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star and her 22-year-old rumored girlfriend were spotted cruising around in Caitlyn‘s Austin-Healey Bugeye Sprite on Sunday (August 12) in Malibu.

Caitlyn wore a long-sleeve blue top with knee-length denim shorts and white sneakers, accessorizing with oversized sunglasses, a black purse, and a Kristy’s Malibu baseball cap.

The two then did some shopping together.

Sophia tagged Krisy’s Malibu in an Instagram post of her food the next morning, captioning it, “To anyone that asks me how to stay thin…honestly I have no idea, because this is how I eat 😂 #breakfast.” Check it out below!

ICYMI, see photos of Caitlyn and Sophia attending Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Caitlyn Jenner, Sophia Hutchins

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr