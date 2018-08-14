Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 4:35 pm

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Feel the Love at Elsa's Brother's Wedding in Spain!

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky are feeling the love!

The 35-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor and the 42-year-old The Fast & The Furious actress were spotted at Elsa‘s brother Cristian Prieto‘s wedding to Silvia Serra at the end of July in Basque Country, Spain.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Hemsworth

Chris would himself feel the brotherly love later in August: his brothers Liam Hemsworth and Luke Hemsworth both wrote special messages to him on his birthday (August 11). See what the siblings said about him!
chris hemsworth elsa pataky spain july 2018 01
chris hemsworth elsa pataky spain july 2018 02
chris hemsworth elsa pataky spain july 2018 03
chris hemsworth elsa pataky spain july 2018 04
chris hemsworth elsa pataky spain july 2018 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Chris Hemsworth, Elsa Pataky

