Chris Pratt Steps Out for Solo Gym Sesh!

Chris Pratt keeps it cool and casual in blue jeans and a t-shirt while heading back to his car on Tuesday (August 14) in Los Angeles.

The 39-year-old Avengers: Infinity War actor worked up a sweat at the gym before stepping out for the day.

Over the weekend, Chris got all suited up to take home the award for Choice Summer Movie Actor at the 2018 Teen Choice Awards.

He won for his role as Owen Grady in Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, beating out Sam Claflin (Adrift), Julian Dennison (Deadpool 2), Alden Ehrenreich (Solo: A Star Wars Story), Donald Glover (Solo: A Star Wars Story), and Ryan Reynolds (Deadpool 2).