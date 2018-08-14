Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 5:36 pm

'Crazy Rich Asians' Stars Explain Why Representation Matters

Michelle Yeoh, Henry Golding, Constance Wu, Ken Jeong, and Awkwafina pose for a group photo while visiting the Build Series on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in New York City.

The stars of Crazy Rich Asians opened up about why representation on the big screen matters.

“Representation matters, because I didn’t have a lot of that growing up…In terms of Crazy Rich Asians, I was looking for this movie as a kid…it’s something audiences should celebrate, and we should have more of that, and I think that we will,” Awkwafina said.

“I grew up in Richmond, Virginia. My high school mascot was a rebel holding the confederate flag. I never got any blatant bullying, which made me internalize any feelings I had, and turned into self-blame,” Constance said about Asian culture in the west.

FYI: Constance is wearing a Michael Kors Collection look.
Credit: Kristina Bumphrey; Photos: Starpix/Just Jared
