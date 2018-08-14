Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 1:54 pm

Dane Cook Has This to Say About His 26 Year Age Gap with Girlfriend Kelsi Taylor

Dane Cook, 46, and his girlfriend Kelsi Taylor, 19, did a Q&A about their relationship on Instagram Story on Monday (August 13).

Mainly, fans asked a few questions including how they met, advice for people with a large age gap in their relationship, and more.

When asked about the 26-year age gap in their relationship, Dane responded, “The only thing you have to do is plan that your deaths will be somewhat far apart.”

If you missed it, earlier this year, Dane and Kelsi flaunted some PDA on the beach!

Check out all the questions Dane and Kelsi answered about their relationship in the gallery…
dane cook kelsi taylor q a 01
dane cook kelsi taylor q a 02
dane cook kelsi taylor q a 03
dane cook kelsi taylor q a 04
dane cook kelsi taylor q a 05

Photos: Instagram/Instagram Story
Posted to: Dane Cook, Kelsi Taylor

