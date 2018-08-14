Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops &amp; Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

The 100's Marie Avgeropoulos Arrested for Felony Domestic Violence

Kendall Jenner's Ex Boyfriend Blake Griffin Is Showing Off His Insane Body Alongside His New Girlfriend

Tue, 14 August 2018 at 9:18 am

Donald Trump Calls Omarosa a 'Dog' on Twitter

Donald Trump Calls Omarosa a 'Dog' on Twitter

Donald Trump has sent out a shocking tweet, calling his former White House staffer Omarosa Manigault Newman “that dog.”

Omarosa, who previously worked as the White House liaison office communications director, has recently come forward with audio recordings from her time at the Trump White House.

On Tuesday (August 14), Trump wrote, “When you give a crazed, crying lowlife a break, and give her a job at the White House, I guess it just didn’t work out. Good work by General Kelly for quickly firing that dog!”

Omarosa has not yet responded to the tweet.
