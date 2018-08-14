Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 12:05 pm

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Nip Slip Moment on Social Media

Emily Ratajkowski Shares Her Nip Slip Moment on Social Media

Emily Ratajkowski had a nip slip while dining out at a restaurant and shared a photo of it on social media!

The 27-year-old model took to Instagram on Monday evening (August 13) to share the pic of her eating at an outdoor restaurant. In the photo, it looks like Emily‘s top has slipped down to expose part of her nipple, and she blurred it out and shared the photo.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Emily Ratajkowski

If you missed it, check out the photos of Emily and her hubby hitting the beach in their swimwear last month.

A post shared by Emily Ratajkowski (@emrata) on

Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: Getty
Posted to: Emily Ratajkowski

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr