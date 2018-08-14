Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 12:50 pm

Ethan Peck Lands Role of Spock for 'Star Trek: Discovery'

Ethan Peck will take on the iconic role of Spock on CBS All Access’ Star Trek: Discovery!

“Through 52 years of television and film, a parallel universe and a mirror universe, Mr. Spock remains the only member of the original bridge crew to span every era of Star Trek. The great Leonard Nimoy, then the brilliant Zachary Quinto, brought incomparable humanity to a character forever torn between logic and emotion,” showrunner Alex Kurtzman said in a statement (via THR). “We searched for months for an actor who would, like them, bring his own interpretation to the role. An actor who would, like them, effortlessly embody Spock’s greatest qualities, beyond obvious logic: empathy, intuition, compassion, confusion and yearning. Ethan Peck walked into the room inhabiting all of these qualities, aware of his daunting responsibility to Leonard, Zack and the fans, and ready to confront the challenge in the service of protecting and expanding on Spock’s legacy. In that spirit, we’re thrilled to welcome him to the family.”

The character will debut in the show’s second season, set to premiere in 2019.
