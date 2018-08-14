Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 9:20 pm

Gigi Hadid Flashes Toned Midriff Arriving at Zayn Malik's Apartment

Gigi Hadid Flashes Toned Midriff Arriving at Zayn Malik's Apartment

Gigi Hadid is led by a bodyguard as she makes a quick dash into boyfriend Zayn Malik‘s apartment on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) in New York City.

The 23-year-old model tried to cover up her toned abs with a backpack as she was spotted looking cool in a white crop-top tank shirt, jeans, and sunglasses as she stepped out for the afternoon.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Gigi Hadid

Earlier this month, Gigi was spotted wearing a “Zayn” necklace as she and her man stepped out for a day out on the town.
