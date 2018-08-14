Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 12:16 am

Henry Golding Hosts 'Crazy Rich Asians' Screening in New York

Henry Golding is bringing Crazy Rich Asians to the Big Apple!

The 31-year-old actor stepped out at a screening of the film on Monday (August 13) at College Point Multiplex Cinemas in Whitestone, New York.

Henry recently opened up about his reaction to seeing the film for the first time.

“I was just taken away. Jon [Chu] has amazing taste in creating that feel that’s so uniquely, unapologetically Asian. It was a sort of slap in the face. It’s just, ‘Why hasn’t this been done before? Why has it taken this long?’” Henry told HelloGiggles.

He added, “And then you realize that you actually forget that it’s all Asian and you’re just in the story, and it just so happens that they’re in Asia.”

Check out photos from the screening below…
