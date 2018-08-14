Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 8:43 pm

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hang Out with His Parents in NYC!

Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hang Out with His Parents in NYC!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner head to lunch with his parents Paul and Denise Jonas on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in New York City.

The newly 29-year-old DNCE front man kept things cool in a black T-shirt , shorts, and a white baseball hat while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress rocked a white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans for their outing.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Joe Jonas

Over the weekend, Joe rang in his birthday with a huge party in Miami with his younger brother Nick Jonas.

After the party, Joe and Sophie were spotted enjoying a day at the pool outside of their hotel.

10+ pictures inside of the couple in NYC….
Just Jared on Facebook
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 01
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 01
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 02
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 02
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 03
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 03
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 04
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 04
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 05
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 05
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 06
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 06
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 07
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 07
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 08
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 08
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 09
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 09
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 10
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 10
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 11
joe jonas sophie turner hang out with his parents in nyc 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner

JJ Links Around The Web

Getty
  • Margot Robbie's portrayal of Sharon Tate has the approval of her family - TMZ
  • You need to hear Ariana Grande sing this Celine Dion song - Just Jared Jr
  • Disney unveiled the first image of the actress playing Mulan in live-action film - TooFab
  • Kerry Washington is headed to Hulu in Old City Blues - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Justin Bieber took Hailey Baldwin home to Canada - Just Jared Jr