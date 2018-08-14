Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner Hang Out with His Parents in NYC!

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner head to lunch with his parents Paul and Denise Jonas on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) at Sant Ambroeus restaurant in New York City.

The newly 29-year-old DNCE front man kept things cool in a black T-shirt , shorts, and a white baseball hat while the 22-year-old Game of Thrones actress rocked a white T-shirt and high-waisted jeans for their outing.

Over the weekend, Joe rang in his birthday with a huge party in Miami with his younger brother Nick Jonas.

After the party, Joe and Sophie were spotted enjoying a day at the pool outside of their hotel.

