Joseph Kahn Responds to Backlash After Making Fun of BTS's Appearance
Joseph Kahn is not sorry about making fun of BTS.
The 45-year-old “Bad Blood” director reacted to backlash on Twitter on Tuesday (August 14) after making comments regarding BTS‘ appearance days before.
“I tweeted a joke about BTS and apparently it became national news in Korea lol. I wish my Trump jokes had as much power. Never take any tweet I say seriously unless it has the official serious tweet logo at the end of it: ⚠️,” he wrote.
“And all of you will get roasted by me at some point. And no, I’ll never apologize. Suck a dick,” he added.
Days before, Joseph tweeted a photo of BTS with the following caption: “They all have plastic surgery. They are all wearing lipstick. This is what Crazy Rich Asians actually look like.”
“Asian Americans: STOP FEMINIZING OUR MEN. ASIANS ARE MACHO TOO. Asians: YOU NO WEAR LIPSTICK? WHY?” he added.
