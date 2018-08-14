Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 1:20 pm

Joseph Kahn Responds to Backlash After Making Fun of BTS's Appearance

Joseph Kahn is not sorry about making fun of BTS.

The 45-year-old “Bad Blood” director reacted to backlash on Twitter on Tuesday (August 14) after making comments regarding BTS‘ appearance days before.

“I tweeted a joke about BTS and apparently it became national news in Korea lol. I wish my Trump jokes had as much power. Never take any tweet I say seriously unless it has the official serious tweet logo at the end of it: ⚠️,” he wrote.

“And all of you will get roasted by me at some point. And no, I’ll never apologize. Suck a dick,” he added.

Days before, Joseph tweeted a photo of BTS with the following caption: “They all have plastic surgery. They are all wearing lipstick. This is what Crazy Rich Asians actually look like.”

“Asian Americans: STOP FEMINIZING OUR MEN. ASIANS ARE MACHO TOO. Asians: YOU NO WEAR LIPSTICK? WHY?” he added.

See his reaction below.
