Katharine McPhee Supports Opening Night of 'Gettin' the Band Back Together'!

Katharine McPhee is all smiles as she strikes a pose on the carpet of the opening night for Gettin’ The Band Back Together held at the Belasco Theatre on Monday (August 13) in New York City.

The 34-year-old Waitress star was joined at the event by Summer: The Donna Summer Musical‘s Storm Lever, Real Housewives of New York City’s Luann de Lesseps, Wesley Taylor and Alex Wyse.

The musical features a book by Ken Davenport (who also produces) and the performance group Grundleshotz, who helped develop the show. It follows a 40-year-old, out-of-work banker who moves back in with his mother and decides to reunite his old high school rock band.

For more information about Gettin’ The Band Back Together, click here!