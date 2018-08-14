Top Stories
Khloe Kardashian Clarifies Reports That She Called Her Relationship with Tristan Thompson 'Complicated'

Khloe Kardashian is firing back after fans thought she was sending a message that she’s in a “complicated” relationship with Tristan Thompson.

If you don’t know, at Kylie Jenner‘s 21st birthday party last week, there was a sign up near the bar that showed different color cups that corresponded with your relationship status.

Holding a yellow cup indicated you were “single AF,” holding a red cup indicated you’re “taken,” and holding a green cup indicated you’re in a “it’s complicated” relationship.

At one point, a Kylie fan account posted a photo of Khloe holding a green cup.

Khloe responded to the fan account in the comments, writing, “People are reaching. I ordered a drink, it came in a cup, I drank it. End of story. Not that deep lol. I’m sure I drank out of every colored cup that night.”
