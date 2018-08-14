Tue, 14 August 2018 at 11:53 pm
Kylie Jenner Cuddles Up to 6-Month-Old Stormi in Precious Snaps!
Kylie Jenner has her hands full with little Stormi!
The newly 21-year-old makeup artist and reality star took to Snapchat on Tuesday afternoon (August 14) to share a couple videos of her 6-month-old baby girl.
In the snaps, Kylie takes Stormi into BFF & housemate Jordyn Woods‘ bathroom and records Stormi as she plays around with a Kylie Cosmetics makeup bag.
Check out the cute snap below!
