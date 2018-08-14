Laura Dern In Talks for Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Movie!

Laura Dern is in talks to join the cast of Greta Gerwig‘s Little Women remake, THR reports!

The movie is turning out to have a star-studded cast, including Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan and Timothee Chalamet thus far.

Laura and Meryl are currently co-starring in season two of Big Little Lies.

Greta wrote the script for the new adaptation, which was previously made into a film back in 1994 with Winona Ryder, Christian Bale, Susan Sarandon and Kirsten Dunst. The movie is based on the Louisa May Alcott classic novel.

Stay tuned for more casting as the pre-production forges onward!