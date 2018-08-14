Top Stories
Rihanna's LA Home Surrounded by Cops & Helicopter

Who Should Play James Bond After Daniel Craig? Vote Here!

Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Are Vacationing Together with Their Boyfriends!

We Hope Everything Is Okay with Honey Boo Boo!

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Play Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' Reboot With Meryl Streep

Lindsay Lohan Wants to Play Ariel in 'Little Mermaid' Reboot With Meryl Streep

Lindsay Lohan really wants to play Ariel in the upcoming The Little Mermaid reboot film – with Meryl Streep as Ursula!

The 32-year-old Mean Girls star shared a photo of the two Disney characters on Instagram on Monday (August 13).

“My dream Role with #merylstreep,” she wrote over the pic, tagging Walt Disney Studios in the caption.

Lindsay previously expressed her desire to play the iconic mermaid back in February 2017.

While the film is still in the very early stages, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is set to produce and write music alongside Alan Menken.

Lindsay and Meryl co-starred in 2006′s A Prairie Home Companion.

ICYMI, get the scoop on Lindsay‘s new reality show.
Credit: Sean Gallup; Photos: Getty
