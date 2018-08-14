Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 7:42 pm

Logan Henderson Drops New Single 'Pull Me Deep' - Listen Now

Logan Henderson has dropped a new song called “Pull Me Deep” and you can listen to it here!

The song will be featured on the 28-year-old singer’s upcoming album, Echoes of Departures and the Endless Street of Dreams – Pt.2. Download the single now on iTunes.

If you want to hear Logan perform the song live, he will be appearing at the Billboard Hot 100 Festival this weekend in Long Island, N.Y. and he’s also set for a performance on TRL on Monday, August 20.

Logan is best known for his work with Big Time Rush.

