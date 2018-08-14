Luann de Lesseps Reveals What Happened the Evening She Broke Her Sobriety

Real Housewives‘ Luann de Lesseps is officially speaking out about breaking her sobriety and entering rehab for the second time in this first interview given to the Today show.

“I wanted to change my life,” Luann said about her life before breaking her sobriety. “I wanted to move upstate New York and I found a beautiful home. I have this beautiful house in the Hamptons, as a lot of people know, and I wanted to sell that to get this property up there and the children weren’t happy about that because it’s their home and I understand that. But I just wanted to move. I needed more privacy and a lot of people know where I am and I just needed a fresh start. But the kids were not happy with it and the ex-husband came to visit and he decided to block me and sue me. And I’m so nice, I let him stay at my house because we have a great relationship. And we still do. I mean, I understand why he did it because I was really going big up there, upstate, with a really big property. Since then, I’ve decided to take something smaller and keep my home for the children because I love them.”

Luann said she found out about the lawsuit via the press, and that is the evening that she broke her sobriety.

“So that was devastating. I felt betrayed, I felt so hurt by that because I really wanted to move on and I really wanted to flip this house and get the other one. … I had my heart set on that house. … I was devastated, and so I lost it,” she said.

“I had a girlfriend with me and she goes, ‘I love making watermelon martinis’ and I said, ‘I’m in,’” Luann added. “I used to drink those at Bungalow 8 years ago and I love them. Anyway, I had two or three of those and then I had I think two bottles of rosé by myself. And then I had probably a six-pack of beer or something. I was dancing in my kitchen with a bikini on and a Panama hat. … I don’t know when to stop.”

She also revealed that she’s now going to be 30 days sober tomorrow.

“I have this whole new life. I go to AA meetings and I follow up with my treatment and I take it very seriously. I love meetings and I have a whole new family and a way of supporting myself,” she said.