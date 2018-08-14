Top Stories
Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & 'This Is Us' Cast Reunite at FYC Event!

Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia & 'This Is Us' Cast Reunite at FYC Event!

Mandy Moore and the whole This Is Us cast stepped out for an FYC event!

The 34-year-old actress took the stage at the event on Monday night (August 13) at Paramount Studios in Hollywood.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Mandy Moore

She was joined by co-stars Milo Ventimiglia, Sterling K. Brown, Susan Kelechi Watson, Justin Hartley, Chris Sullivan and Chrissy Metz.

During the panel, the cast and producers spoke out about season 3, which they are currently filming.

The producers told the audience that after the show’s heartbreaking season two finale, season three will be “hopeful.”

The new season of This Is Us premieres on September 25th.

FYI: Sterling is wearing a Sene suit, Rob McAllan shoes, and a Montblanc watch.

