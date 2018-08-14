Top Stories
Michael Angarano to Play Jack's Brother on 'This Is Us'

The role of Jack’s brother Nicky on This Is Us season three will be played by Michael Angarano, Deadline reports! The role will be featured in a recurring capacity.

It was revealed in season two that Jack, played by Milo Ventimiglia, had a brother in a flashback scene.

Season three will also see the return of series regulars Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Justin Hartley, Chrissy Metz, Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Sullivan.

You may recognize Michael from his time as Elliot on Will & Grace. He’s also been featured in I’m Dying Up Here, The Knick, Sun Dogs, and more.
