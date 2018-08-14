Top Stories
Nicki Minaj Gets Stephen Colbert Flustered By Adding R-Rated Lyric To 'Barbie Dreams' - Watch Here!

Nicki Minaj gave her much-talked about Queen song “Barbie Dreams” an update in honor of Stephen Colbert on Monday night’s (August 13) episode of The Late Show!

When Stephen, 54, asked Nick, 35, why he was not included in the list of men mentioned in “Barbie Dreams,” the rapper added a new, NSFW verse just for him: “I might f— Stephen after the show. He gonna come back to work with a magical glow.”

The lyric caused Stephen to put his head on his desk and take a sip of water. “Are we still broadcasting?” he said while turning red.

Nicki went on to add to the verse, “But when you see us please… dont’t stare. Just address me as Queen Nicki Colbert.” Stephen bowed down, “All downhill from here.”


Credit: Scott Kowalchyk; Photos: CBS
