Tue, 14 August 2018 at 3:14 pm

Nina Dobrev Opens Up About Finding the Digital Balance!

Nina Dobrev sports a blue jumpsuit while out and about on Wednesday (August 8) in Brooklyn, New York City.

The 29-year-old Vampire Diaries actress recently opened up in an interview with Cosmopolitan about how she balances her digital consumption.

“I’ve gone through ups and downs. Phases where I’ve been too dependent on my phone, and it’s had adverse effects on my life. I feel like I haven’t been present in certain moments,” she admitted.

“I get frustrated when people are constantly on their phones and not paying attention. From seeing other people’s interactions and not wanting to be that person—I want to experience life instead of constantly documenting it. It’s a hard balance.”

For more from Nina, visit Cosmopolitan.com.
Photos: Splash News
