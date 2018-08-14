Paris Hilton & Chris Zylka Reportedly Push Back Wedding Date

We won’t be seeing Paris Hilton walk down the aisle any time soon.

The 37-year-old DJ/businesswoman has pushed back hers and Chris Zylka‘s wedding date so that she’ll have more time to plan the wedding, Page Six reports.

Paris and the 33-year-old The Leftovers actor were reportedly set to get married in November in Los Angeles.

“They were all set to get married in November,” a source told the site. “But they have pushed it to May. She wanted more time to plan.”

Chris popped the question to Paris back in January during a ski trip in Aspen with a stunning 20-carat ring.