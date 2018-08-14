Top Stories
Patrick Dempsey to Star in Financial Thriller 'Devils'

Patrick Dempsey has landed his next big role!

The 52-year-old actor will take the lead in the Sky Italia series Devils, Deadline reports. Italian actor Alessandro Borghi will also star in the 10-part, English language series.

The show will be set in the “London office of a major U.S. bank, where the ruthless Head of Trading, Massimo Ruggero (Borghi) from Italy, has been welcomed and introduced to the world of finance by Dominic Morgan (Dempsey), the bank’s CEO. When Ruggero ends up involved in an intercontinental financial war rocking Europe, he has to choose whether to ally himself with his mentor or fight him.”

The show will begin shooting in September.
