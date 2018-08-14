Priyanka Chopra Debuts Engagement Ring from Nick Jonas!

Top Stories
Tue, 14 August 2018 at 10:27 pm

We FINALLY have our first look at Priyanka Chopra‘s engagement ring!

The 36-year-old actress’ friend and Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon took to Instagram on to share a cute selfie with Priyanka – and her ring from fiance Nick Jonas was on full display!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Priyanka Chopra

The 25-year-old singer popped the question to Priyanka back in July after a whirlwind romance.

After news of the engagement, it was reported that Nick shut down the Tiffany & Co. store in New York City to buy Priyanka‘s ring.

It was also recently reported that Nick‘s family will be jetting to India soon to meet Priyanka‘s family.

See Priyanka‘s ring below!

Peecee and I getting our pouts in order ! 😂

A post shared by Raveena Tandon (@officialraveenatandon) on

Photos: Getty
